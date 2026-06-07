PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,448 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $10,197,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the software company's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

More Autodesk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Autodesk signs strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk lowered the minimum buy-in for Autodesk Flex to 33 tokens for $99 from 100 tokens for $300, making it easier and cheaper for small businesses to start using its products and potentially expanding its user base. Autodesk for Small Business update: Making it more affordable to get started with Autodesk Flex

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $229.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $237.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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