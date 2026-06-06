PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 207,523 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $16,957,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $365,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 297,892 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE UBER opened at $70.84 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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