PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases New Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $11,793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Tower Stock Down 0.0%

American Tower stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Get Our Latest Report on AMT

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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