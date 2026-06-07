PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases New Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,082,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $171.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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