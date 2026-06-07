PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases Shares of 16,484 Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,484 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 760 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COIN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,440,200. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 38,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is expanding into new products with its SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual futures launch for overseas users, a move that could open up a new, higher-margin trading category and support long-term growth. Article Title

Coinbase is expanding into new products with its SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual futures launch for overseas users, a move that could open up a new, higher-margin trading category and support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase and Better Mortgage completed the first U.S. Bitcoin-backed home loan approved by Fannie Mae, highlighting Coinbase’s push into real-world crypto utility and financial infrastructure. Article Title

Coinbase and Better Mortgage completed the first U.S. Bitcoin-backed home loan approved by Fannie Mae, highlighting Coinbase’s push into real-world crypto utility and financial infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s comments on U.S.-China competition reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative and pro-innovation image. Article Title

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s comments on U.S.-China competition reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative and pro-innovation image. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase remains widely watched by investors, with high web traffic and analyst attention keeping the stock in focus, though this alone does not change fundamentals. Article Title

Coinbase remains widely watched by investors, with high web traffic and analyst attention keeping the stock in focus, though this alone does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Baird lowered its price target on Coinbase to $142 and flagged weak trading volumes, implying that crypto activity may stay soft for longer than bulls hoped. Article Title

Baird lowered its price target on Coinbase to $142 and flagged weak trading volumes, implying that crypto activity may stay soft for longer than bulls hoped. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s continued selloff and broader crypto weakness are pressuring Coinbase shares by reducing expected trading volume and investor risk appetite. Article Title

Bitcoin’s continued selloff and broader crypto weakness are pressuring Coinbase shares by reducing expected trading volume and investor risk appetite. Negative Sentiment: A Coinbase director sold 10,000 shares in a pre-arranged transaction, which can add to cautious sentiment even if it was not a discretionary sale. Article Title

Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 3.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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