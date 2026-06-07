PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases Shares of 78,151 The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,151 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the sale, the president owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $5,617,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,365.60. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of HIG stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.61 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.84.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group's payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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