PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes $1.13 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,144,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 21,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of C opened at $132.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $135.83. The company has a market cap of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here