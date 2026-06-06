PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes $16.40 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $5,621,000.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market.

GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending.

Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders.

The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines.

Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation.

GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Victor Abate recently sold shares in a disclosed SEC filing, which may add to cautious sentiment even though the sale appears small relative to the company’s size.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $935.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,003.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $819.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.65 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The company has a market cap of $251.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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