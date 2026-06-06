PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes $21.47 Million Position in BlackRock $BLK

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,061 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $21,472,000. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators' investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Stock Down 2.5%

BLK stock opened at $996.54 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,033.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,051.36. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $917.39 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,269.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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