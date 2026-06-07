PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes $9.03 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,752 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $9,025,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

View Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Down 3.4%

EME stock opened at $817.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.14 and a 12-month high of $951.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $837.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $739.90.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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