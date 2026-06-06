PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,834,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,499,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,084,467,000 after buying an additional 1,197,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,133,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,772,345,000 after buying an additional 129,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.73 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $402.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50 day moving average is $209.85 and its 200 day moving average is $219.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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Key AbbVie News

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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