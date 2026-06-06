PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,393 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $13,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 718,011 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 796,875 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 469,776 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 79,541 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 42,232 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Reuters: Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Motley Fool: Why Intel Stock Rallied Today

Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers.

Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. 24/7 Wall St.: Nvidia Launches PC Chip in a Direct Challenge Against Intel

NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also caught up in a broad semiconductor and tech selloff tied to Broadcom’s weak AI outlook, which pressured chip stocks across the group. Invezz: Intel, AMD stocks slide again in aftermath of Broadcom's weak outlook

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $99.17 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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