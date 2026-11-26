First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,908 shares of the company's stock after selling 248,841 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of PDD worth $80,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $4,677,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in PDD by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PDD by 295.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 70.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,136,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $125.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.03.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $21.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on PDD and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Arete Research downgraded shares of PDD from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut PDD from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.69.

Read Our Latest Report on PDD

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc. is a multinational commerce group that operates online marketplaces connecting consumers with merchants. Its platforms include Pinduoduo, which serves shoppers in China, and Temu, a cross-border marketplace serving customers in numerous international markets. Pinduoduo offers a range of consumer goods and uses interactive shopping features, including group-buying experiences, to connect buyers with sellers. The platform also supports agricultural commerce by helping farmers and agricultural businesses reach consumers online.

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