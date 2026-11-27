Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,194,000. RTX comprises 2.8% of Peak Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in RTX by 82.8% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 13.6% during the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in RTX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 205,453 shares of the company's stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B raised its position in RTX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 35,184 shares of the company's stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on RTX from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus set a $245.00 price target on RTX and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on RTX from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $230.82.

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RTX Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE RTX opened at $196.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.39. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $166.74 and a one year high of $226.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $264.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.11 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.89%. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.40%.

Recent RTX Headlines

These are some of the RTX headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: RTX reportedly moved above its 200-day moving average, a potentially supportive technical signal for investors watching the stock’s trend. Moving average report

RTX reportedly moved above its 200-day moving average, a potentially supportive technical signal for investors watching the stock’s trend. Negative Sentiment: A bearish analysis argues that Q3 results benefited from tariff refunds and that RTX trades above its historical average, raising questions about valuation and the durability of reported results. Tariff refunds and valuation analysis

A bearish analysis argues that Q3 results benefited from tariff refunds and that RTX trades above its historical average, raising questions about valuation and the durability of reported results. Negative Sentiment: Another report notes RTX is more than 10% below its August high and flags a costly engine crisis, which could weigh on investor sentiment despite the company’s record backlog. Backlog and engine crisis report

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya Williams sold 9,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $1,829,620.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,781. The trade was a 34.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures technologies for commercial aviation, military and government customers. The company serves customers around the world through its aerospace, propulsion and defense businesses. RTX's three principal businesses are Collins Aerospace, which supplies aircraft systems and services; Pratt & Whitney, which designs and manufactures aircraft engines and related services; and Raytheon, which develops defense and intelligence technologies, including air and missile defense systems, radars, sensors and missiles.

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