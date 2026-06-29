Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG initiated coverage on Robinhood with a Buy rating and a $125 price target , saying the company has a long runway for asset growth, customer engagement, and product expansion. The new bullish call is likely helping sentiment. Article Title

BTIG initiated coverage on Robinhood with a rating and a , saying the company has a long runway for asset growth, customer engagement, and product expansion. The new bullish call is likely helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood closed its $2.2 billion offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2029 , giving it more financial flexibility. Management also said capped calls and a share repurchase mean the deal should limit dilution unless the stock rises much further, which may reassure investors. Article Title

Robinhood closed its offering of , giving it more financial flexibility. Management also said capped calls and a share repurchase mean the deal should limit dilution unless the stock rises much further, which may reassure investors. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is also promoting growth through customer perks, including World Cup ticket giveaways to boost its Gold subscriber base, suggesting continued efforts to deepen engagement and subscription revenue. Article Title

Robinhood is also promoting growth through customer perks, including to boost its Gold subscriber base, suggesting continued efforts to deepen engagement and subscription revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood is attracting investor attention as a high-yield ETF idea and continues to appear in market roundups, but these items are more about trading interest than a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Robinhood is attracting investor attention as a high-yield ETF idea and continues to appear in market roundups, but these items are more about trading interest than a direct business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison piece on SCHW vs. HOOD frames Robinhood as a value debate rather than providing a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A comparison piece on frames Robinhood as a value debate rather than providing a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Robinhood previously fell after reports that Meta is developing a competing prediction-markets app, raising concerns about future competition in one of Robinhood’s newer growth areas. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $836,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at $40,283,217.28. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $98.69 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here