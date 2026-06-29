Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,272 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,197,549,000 after acquiring an additional 143,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 47.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Twilio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,944,377 shares of the technology company's stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 110,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank of America upgraded Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $191.32 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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