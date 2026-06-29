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Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Roivant Sciences logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Peak Financial Advisors LLC initiated a new position in Roivant Sciences, buying 105,893 shares worth about $2.93 million. The stake represents roughly 1.3% of the firm’s portfolio.
  • Other major institutions also increased their ROIV holdings, and 64.76% of the stock is now owned by institutional investors. Goldman Sachs and UBS AM each reported multi-million-dollar positions.
  • Roivant Sciences recently beat earnings expectations, posting $0.28 EPS versus an expected loss, while analysts remain generally constructive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $33.59.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Roivant Sciences.

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Roivant Sciences accounts for about 1.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 324,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 149.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.13. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $34.68.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $384,073.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,388,498.67. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $8,449,809.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares in the company, valued at $488,025,142.56. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 903,312 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,883 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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