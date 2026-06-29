Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Roivant Sciences accounts for about 1.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 324,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 149.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.13. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $34.68.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $384,073.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,388,498.67. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $8,449,809.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares in the company, valued at $488,025,142.56. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 903,312 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,883 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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