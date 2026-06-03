Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 121,770 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 364.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 266.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,454,897.39. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business's fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Weiss Ratings downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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