Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,401 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,899 shares during the quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc.'s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,945,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,887,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Pinterest by 185.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,983,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 18.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,550,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,986,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $559,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 724,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,826,809.58. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 31,537 shares of company stock worth $643,315 in the last ninety days. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Pinterest's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.40.

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Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report).

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