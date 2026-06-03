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Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
United Parcel Service logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Peak Retirement Planning Inc. opened a new position in United Parcel Service, buying 13,522 shares worth about $1.34 million in the fourth quarter. Several other institutional investors also increased or initiated UPS holdings, and institutions now own about 60.26% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment on UPS is mixed: recent moves included price-target cuts from Evercore and UBS, a rating downgrade from Weiss Ratings, and a target increase from Citigroup. Overall, the stock carries a Hold consensus with an average target price of $111.50.
  • UPS reported quarterly EPS of $1.07, beating estimates, while revenue came in at $21.20 billion and was down 1.4% from a year earlier. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, implying a 6.0% yield.
  • Interested in United Parcel Service? Here are five stocks we like better.

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,522 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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