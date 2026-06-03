Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,522 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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