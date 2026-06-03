Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $3.11 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 251.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after buying an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,064.10 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average is $418.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,076.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $621.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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