Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 2,209 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peak Retirement Planning Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $385.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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