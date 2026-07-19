PeakShares LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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