Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,371 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $38,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,923 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $214.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.46. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here