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Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $85.30 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its ExxonMobil stake by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, but still held 708,829 shares worth about $85.3 million, making XOM its 17th-largest position and about 1.1% of its portfolio.
  • ExxonMobil continues to attract major institutional interest, with 61.8% of shares owned by institutions and hedge funds, while insider selling was modest; VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares in March.
  • Analysts remain mixed but generally constructive: several firms recently raised or reaffirmed bullish targets, yet the broader consensus is still “Hold” with a price target of $165.55. Exxon also posted stronger-than-expected quarterly EPS and announced a $1.03 quarterly dividend yielding about 2.8%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,829 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $85,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:XOM opened at $145.42 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $602.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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