Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $8.92 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,118,282,000 after buying an additional 4,223,149 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $769,397,000 after buying an additional 4,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,321,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,260,139,000 after buying an additional 1,651,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. TD Cowen cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $145.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average of $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here