Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 45,587 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,368 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 45,587 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,137 shares of company stock worth $8,106,404. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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