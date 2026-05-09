Pearl Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 3,056 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Pearl Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,056 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,377 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.43.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 0.7%

ORCL stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.85. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $563.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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