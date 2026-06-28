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Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Walmart logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pegasus Asset Management cut its Walmart stake by 78.8% in the first quarter, selling 35,231 shares and ending with 9,463 shares valued at about $1.18 million.
  • Walmart reported Q1 earnings of $0.66 per share, matching estimates, while revenue of $177.75 billion topped forecasts and rose 7.4% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on Walmart, with multiple firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings and a consensus target price of $138.85, despite recent insider selling and a modestly lower stock price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Walmart.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 35,231 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

WMT opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $920.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.17.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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