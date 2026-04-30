Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Free Report) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,527 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 31,179 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $648,161,000 after acquiring an additional 221,791 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 23.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,987,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $286,769,000 after purchasing an additional 937,216 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 236.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,037,552 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 2,836,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 255.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,677 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,393,000 after buying an additional 2,089,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $156,688,000 after purchasing an additional 280,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp set a $60.00 target price on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on Pegasystems and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). Pegasystems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $429.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Pegasystems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $42,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,291.20. This trade represents a 22.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 44,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,971,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,801.63. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,594 shares of company stock worth $2,344,024. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

See Also

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