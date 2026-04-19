Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $371.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $331.78 and its 200 day moving average is $289.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $372.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here