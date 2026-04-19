Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Purchases Shares of 11,217 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,079,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $86,623,000 after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 80,085 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 39,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $91.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $96.21. The company has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here