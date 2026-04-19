Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Takes $1.05 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $349.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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