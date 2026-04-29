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Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 47,150 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Skeena Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 26.7%, buying 47,150 shares to hold 224,073 shares worth about $5.33 million (≈0.18% of the company) at quarter-end.
  • Other large investors—including Sprott, Allspring, CIBC Asset Management, Forge First and Intact—have recently added or initiated positions, leaving institutional ownership at roughly 45.15%.
  • Analyst views are mixed but average to a "Moderate Buy" (one Strong Buy, four Buy, one Sell); shares opened at $29.71 (down 4.4%), with a market cap of $3.62B and a 12‑month range of $10.92–$38.77.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE - Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,073 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.18% of Skeena Resources worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 757,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,330,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,366 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 941.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 95,928 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,370,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKE. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Skeena Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.27. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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