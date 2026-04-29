Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.37 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 448.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 331.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 66.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 110.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 334.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 431.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 117 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore upped their price target on Elevance Health from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Elevance Health from $332.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:ELV opened at $362.66 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $424.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $309.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.97 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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