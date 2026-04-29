Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 15,392 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CF Industries worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $122.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $97.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $676,096.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 34,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,711.55. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $427,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,232,256.50. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

More CF Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.50 quarterly dividend payable May 29 to holders of record May 15 — a signal of cash return to shareholders and predictable income (annualized yield ~1.6%). CF Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Board declared a $0.50 quarterly dividend payable May 29 to holders of record May 15 — a signal of cash return to shareholders and predictable income (annualized yield ~1.6%). Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts sharply (FY26 to $14.01; FY27 to $9.79), reflecting higher expected earnings that could support valuation upside if other analysts follow. Scotiabank remains Sector Perform with a $115 target. Scotiabank Revisions (MarketBeat)

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts sharply (FY26 to $14.01; FY27 to $9.79), reflecting higher expected earnings that could support valuation upside if other analysts follow. Scotiabank remains Sector Perform with a $115 target. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peer news and earnings previews may be tempering sentiment across basic materials: Zacks coverage compares CF’s performance vs. peers and several sector names are reporting Q1 results this week (context for demand and pricing trends). CF vs Peers (Zacks)

Industry/peer news and earnings previews may be tempering sentiment across basic materials: Zacks coverage compares CF’s performance vs. peers and several sector names are reporting Q1 results this week (context for demand and pricing trends). Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector commentary is constructive: an editorial highlights fertilizer demand tailwinds that benefit CF’s end markets, supporting longer-term fundamentals even if near-term volatility persists. Fertilizer Industry Editorial (Yahoo)

Broader sector commentary is constructive: an editorial highlights fertilizer demand tailwinds that benefit CF’s end markets, supporting longer-term fundamentals even if near-term volatility persists. Negative Sentiment: Despite the EPS upgrades, Scotiabank’s Sector Perform rating and $115 price target sit below the stock’s recent price, suggesting limited near-term upside from this analyst and possibly contributing to profit-taking/pressure. Analyst Rating/Target (MarketBeat)

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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