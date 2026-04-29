Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $5.34 Million in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,331 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WY

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O'rourke bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $726,556.35. This represents a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $618,496.20. This represents a 491.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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