Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,347 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,270 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.76. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $86.25 and a one year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's payout ratio is 34.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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