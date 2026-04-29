Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 152,051 JD.com, Inc. $JD

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,051 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in JD.com by 365.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 62.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company's stock.

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JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.35 billion during the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%. This is a positive change from JD.com's previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. JD.com's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $37.00 target price on JD.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JD.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded JD.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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