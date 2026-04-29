Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 28,418 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 28,418 shares during the quarter. Aercap comprises approximately 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Aercap were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Aercap by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Aercap by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aercap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 189,430 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Aercap by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 166,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Aercap and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Trading Down 1.0%

Aercap stock opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $154.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.80. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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