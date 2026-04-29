Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 403,020 Shares of Diana Shipping inc. $DSX

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301,311 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 403,020 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Diana Shipping worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSX. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,684 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Diana Shipping from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on DSX

Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.73. Diana Shipping inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Diana Shipping's dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc is a global shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels that transport a variety of commodities, including coal, iron ore, grains, fertilizers, steel products and other bulk materials. Diana Shipping’s fleet comprises Panamax, Capesize, Newcastlemax and Supramax/Newcastlemax segments, enabling it to address the needs of customers on key global trade routes.

The company conducts its operations by chartering vessels on short‐term voyage charters and longer‐term period charters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diana Shipping, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diana Shipping wasn't on the list.

While Diana Shipping currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here