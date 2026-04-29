Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,124 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,768,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $949,050,000 after buying an additional 116,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $638,438,000 after acquiring an additional 215,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,329,175 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 452,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,199,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $237,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:SWK opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.22.

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Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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