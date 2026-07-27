Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON Stock Position Increased by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) by 187.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 979,058 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.35% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 0.94%.Peloton Interactive's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $583,994.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Saqib Baig sold 29,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $153,225.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 250,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,600.13. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 157,571 shares of company stock worth $823,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Further Reading

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