Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481,774 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 782,370 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.11% of Pembina Pipeline worth $288,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 148.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 294,597 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company's stock.

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Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of C$0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Pembina Pipeline's payout ratio is 88.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a Canadian energy infrastructure company that transports and processes oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations include pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, natural gas liquids fractionation and storage, and related marketing services. The company's assets serve energy producers and customers primarily in Western Canada, connecting production areas with processing facilities, markets and export routes. Pembina also has infrastructure and operations in the United States.

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