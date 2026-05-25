Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA is Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s 3rd Largest Position

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,800 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up 3.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.17% of Pembina Pipeline worth $37,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 32.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,339 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,014 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Pembina Pipeline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Pembina Pipeline from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $49.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.58. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 22.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Pembina Pipeline's dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

See Also

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