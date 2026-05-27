Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 5,462 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,193 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.21% of Modine Manufacturing worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $184,610,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $69,255,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3,145.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 436,084 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $58,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,140 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $85,032,000 after acquiring an additional 341,595 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $28,322,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $297.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $86.48 and a 52 week high of $323.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.71 and a 200-day moving average of $192.81.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing's revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Modine Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Modine secured a more than $4 billion long-term data center cooling agreement, boosting long-term revenue visibility and highlighting demand from AI infrastructure customers.

Modine secured a more than $4 billion long-term data center cooling agreement, boosting long-term revenue visibility and highlighting demand from AI infrastructure customers. Positive Sentiment: The company reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.71 per share, ahead of estimates, while revenue also exceeded Wall Street expectations. Modine (MOD) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

The company reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.71 per share, ahead of estimates, while revenue also exceeded Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $3.1 billion-$3.9 billion, suggesting continued growth momentum and supporting the stock’s move higher.

Management raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $3.1 billion-$3.9 billion, suggesting continued growth momentum and supporting the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still watching Modine’s quarterly metrics and valuation closely after the strong run-up, with some price targets below the current trading level.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Modine Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Modine Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Modine Manufacturing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here