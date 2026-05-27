Penn Capital Management Company LLC Cuts Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG - Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,973 shares of the company's stock after selling 233,956 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.23% of GCM Grosvenor worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 154,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

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GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.87.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 222.78%. The firm had revenue of $124.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. GCM Grosvenor's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

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