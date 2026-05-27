Penn Capital Management Company LLC Increases Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 2,058.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.61% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,992,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 276,233 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,454,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 200,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,032,000 after acquiring an additional 185,172 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.46. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $99.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANIP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $552,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 185,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,008,496.50. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,772.16. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 91,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,066 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ANI Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANI Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here