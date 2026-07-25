Pentair plc $PNR Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,222,716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Pentair were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,737 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $459,480,000 after acquiring an additional 137,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,414,386 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $355,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,638,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $274,810,000 after purchasing an additional 305,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,700,000 after purchasing an additional 441,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,531 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $238,082,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Pentair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Trending Headlines about Pentair

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours.

No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Article Title

Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Article Title

One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Neutral Sentiment: A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Article Title

A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also issued a pessimistic forecast for Pentair, adding to bearish expectations around the shares. Article Title

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here