Pentair plc $PNR Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,222 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 169,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.36% of Pentair worth $61,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in Pentair by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 38,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pentair by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $311,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,669 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 312,574 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 93.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,471 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,024,000 after buying an additional 192,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $828,917.10. The trade was a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here